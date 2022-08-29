Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.

Police did not release any information about a suspect, though an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’

Latest News

The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Dubuque church pipe organ.
Church pipe organ painstakingly reassembled in Dubuque after extensive cleaning project
Waterloo fatal shooting.
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
Cathy Stickley, left, and Chris Petersen, right.
Son of murdered Cedar Rapids cab driver shares memories of her life