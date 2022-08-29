One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.

Police did not release any information about a suspect, though an investigation is ongoing.

