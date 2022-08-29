Show You Care
One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard.

Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on County Road D65 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and the vehicle was hit by a semi heading southbound on Highway 65.

The name of the person who died has not been released. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital. Officials have not released their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

