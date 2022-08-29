Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

More kids are swallowing lithium batteries, study says

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household...
The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children going to the emergency room for eating small lithium batteries is on the rise.

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.

According to a study published in the Pediatrics journal, these poisonings have doubled from 2010 to 2019, compared to the decade before.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said button batteries can cause chemical reactions that may burn the esophagus or, in some cases, lead to death.

Parents are advised to avoid changing batteries in front of young children and to throw out dead batteries immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Gold Prospecting in Albion Iowa
Prospectors search for gold near Albion

Latest News

Security fencing around the U.S. Supreme Court is shown removed on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
Marvin Richardson is the father of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who was subjected...
Duke volleyball player's father responds to racial slurs at BYU game
Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
3 people dead in shooting, including suspect; 2 Phoenix police officers hurt
BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus Saturday, a day after the match. The fan...
Duke volleyball player: BYU was slow to respond to racial slurs at game