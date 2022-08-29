Local veteran gives back to others who served through Five Seasons Stand Down event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Stand down” -- a phrase used in times of combat.

“You get battle fatigue, weary, worn out, tired, broke, the whole bit, and you need a break,” described one veteran.

That break comes to soldiers when they need it most. But sometimes they need it most, outside the battlefield and many years after they serve.

That’s why Joe Stutler, and the rest of the planning board, work to put on The Five Season Stand Down event.

“There’s a lot of folks in our community that need that break from being homeless, from the survival on the streets, in the woods, and under bridges, whatever it happens to be,” said Stutler.

Linn County Veteran Affairs help offer many of the resources to veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

“Service-connected disability compensation, non-service-connected pensions, as well as access to VA health care,” said Director Dustin Peterson.

Free food, haircuts, access to hygiene products and other groceries are all made available during this event. Supplies Stutler says he needed after his service many years ago.

“I was essentially homeless. I lived on a couch, a friend’s couch. I gradually grew my way out of that. I got help through the county of veterans affairs,” he said.

He gives back as a way to help others and himself.

“That’s one of the things that I would recommend to any veteran is get involved and do something. It doesn’t end at the battlefield’s edge. The battle doesn’t end there,” said Stutler.

The event is on Thursday, September 1st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

