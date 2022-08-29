Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As employers engage with potential employees, Curt Wheeler with IowaWORKS watches and uses one word to describe their efforts: motivated.

The event is called Grab a Job. IowaWORKS puts it on weekly in order to quickly link job-seekers with a business or organization they would best fit.

“They take the time to come to this event, they’re motivated. They’re looking for that next step in their career, their next great job,” said Curt Wheeler with IowaWORKS. “From manufacturing, to transportation, health care, human services, finance... lots of different kinds of employers.”

In its third year, Wheeler says it’s more important now than ever.

During the height of the pandemic, businesses like Remedy Intelligent Staffing still needed to fill positions. But one aspect of hiring they couldn’t use was personal interaction.

“Putting a face with someone when they call the office, hey I know Lindsay, or someone else I directed them to. They know the face, it just makes it more personable versus just someone on the other side of the phone,” said Lindsay Sibilio with Remedy Intelligent Staffing.

This year, especially, they are seeing more people attend these events from all walks of life and age ranges.

“There’s people from all ages. We have had 19-year-olds walk in here looking for work, and we’ve had 70-year-olds walk in here looking for work,” said Wheeler.

He says the overall goal is to make sure they help match employees with the *right* employer, regardless of how long it takes.

“We might see somebody come through two, three times, maybe even four. And when they find that right fit, it’s rewarding because we know we’re not going to see them again, but it’s for a good reason.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.