Johnson County among 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, State Auditor Rob Sand announced the winners of the 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program.

The program was created in 2019 to encourage governmental entities to implement cost-cutting measures and spark innovative ideas to save public funds.

“The Auditor’s Office is excited to see local leaders share our passion for saving tax dollars,” said Sand. “Collectively, we have the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for our communities.”

In the last year, participation in the program increased by more than 55% in the state. 84 counties, 121 school districts, and 310 cities submitted entries in 2021. The PIE program provides local and state leaders with tools to collaborate and share their concepts, known as PIE recipes, via the Auditor of State website.

“If someone has a great idea on how to save tax dollars, we want them to spread the word,” said Sand. “PIE provides local leaders with an easy, streamlined sharing process.”

The program has had enough success that the Mississippi Auditor of the State, a Republican, has also launched it in his state.

“This shows that when you put people over partisan politics, we all win,” said Sand.

The 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies Winners are:

COUNTIES

Largest County: Polk

Smallest County: Ringgold

Best Performing County: Johnson

Best Performing Largest Fifth County: Johnson

Best Performing Second Fifth County: Clayton

Best Performing Middle Fifth County: Kossuth

Best Performing Fourth Fifth County: Louisa

Best Performing Smallest Fifth County: Ringgold

Most Improved County: Jackson

CITIES

Largest City: Des Moines

Smallest City: Beaconsfield

Best Performing City: Des Moines

Best Performing Largest Fifth City: Des Moines

Best Performing Second Fifth City: Guttenburg

Best Performing Middle Fifth City: Milo

Best Performing Fourth Fifth City: Plainfield

Best Performing Smallest Fifth City: Fostoria

Most Improved City: Gilbertville

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Largest Community School District: Davenport

Smallest Community School District: Gilmore City-Bradgate

Best Performing Community School District: Hamburg

Best Performing 4A Community School District: College

Best Performing 4A Runner Up Community School District: Bettendorf

Best Performing 3A Community School District: Howard-Winneshiek

Best Performing 3A Runner Up Community School District: Sioux Central

Best Performing 2A Community School District: MFL-MarMac

Best Performing 2A Runner Up Community School District: Missouri Valley

Best Performing 1A Community School District: Hamburg

Best Performing 1A Runner Up Community School District: Belle Plaine

As part of their prize for winning, Sand will deliver a pie to officials in each community at a later date.

