Hedrick Man charged with 20 counts of felony sex abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 26th, 2022, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested a 31-year-old following a conclusion of an investigation that began in 2018.

Investigators say multiple women came forward to say Matthew Robert Reynolds had sexually assaulted them in their sleep. One victim reported multiple instances of Reynolds using his physical strength to force her to have sex with him despite her trying to fight him off while saying no.

Another victim stated that while they were dating, Reynolds threatened to force them to walk home until they had sex with him. They reported that he would feed her Xanax and meth as a way to keep her “under his control.”

Reynolds was charged with 5 counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree (Class C Felonies), 14 counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree (Class B Felonies), and 1 count of Sex Abuse in the Second Degree (Class B Felony).

