Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter...
FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter executive.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter’s whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk’s case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s lawyer and court records.

A former Twitter security chief is alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies at the company. (Source: CNN)

The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.

Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to U.S. officials alleging Twitter misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — might play into Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial scheduled for Oct. 17 in Delaware.

Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

