Dubuque woman facing child endangerment, neglect charges after baby drowned in tub

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque woman is facing charges of child endangerment and neglect after police say her child drowned in a tub and was later revived.

Police also say they found drug residue in the woman’s hair sample, and that of her children.

In a criminal complaint, police said they were called to the 3000 block of Hillcrest Road on May 30 for a report of a six-month-old child that had drowned in the bathtub.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. Doctors told police the child suffered a severe brain injury due to the drowning and continues to have debilitating side effects as a result.

In a criminal complaint, police said the mother Champagne Sandifer-Jackson, 22, of Dubuque, told them she had put the baby in a baby bathtub with 4″ of water, while her two-year-old child was taking a bath in a larger tub.

Police said Sandifer-Jackson reported turning off the water, before noticing she had missed a call from her neighbor across the hall. She then reportedly told police she left to see what a neighbor had called about.

The criminal complaint says when she returned two minutes later, she said she found the water level higher than when she left, and the baby was flipped over out of his baby tub, face down in the water.

Medical staff at the hospital collected a sample of the baby’s hair to test for the presence of illegal drugs.

On June 7 the U.S. Drug Testing Laboratories issued a report indicating the baby’s hair sample had tested positive for MDMA, Benzoylecgonine, Cocaine and Native THC.

Later that month, Sandifer-Jackson cooperated with a DHS request for a hair stat drug test for herself and her two other children.

Officials said the results indicated her two kids also had residue of Cocaine, Benzoylecgonine, and THC Metabolite present in their hair sample. The hair of the younger of the two kids also tested positive for Norcocaine in addition to the other drugs.

The test results indicated Sandifer-Jackson’s hair sample tested positive for Ecstasy (MDMA), Cocaine, Benzoylecgonine, and THC Metabolite.

During an interview with police and Iowa DHS, police said Sandifer-Jackson denied doing Cocaine, and said she hadn’t done Marijuana in three months. She also told police she hadn’t seen any family or friends using drugs in front of her children, and that she doesn’t know how the kids would have tested positive.

