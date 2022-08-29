Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Renovations at Dubuque river museum
Dubuque museum set to start renovations
Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event
Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event
Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event
Local employers aim to reduce labor shortages during weekly job fair event