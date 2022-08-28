A wet Sunday morning, followed by a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Eastern Iowa. Rain will continue to move through the area this morning and gradually travel east, lingering in the early afternoon. However, the clouds and showers should clear out by mid to late afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. It should be a lovely evening to spend some time outside.

Overnight, another round of showers and storms is possible with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms could linger through Monday morning, so you might need an umbrella or a raincoat as you head off to work and school. The rest of the week looks dry with sun, clouds, and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

