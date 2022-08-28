Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Waterloo Police make arrest after man shot, killed Saturday

Murder investigation
Murder investigation(MGN Online)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

After an investigation, police arrested Savion Wilson, 23, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Wilson is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road

Latest News

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned
Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned
Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend
Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend
Honoring Ukraine: Ukrainians and Iowans celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day in Ames
Honoring Ukraine: Ukrainians and Iowans celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day in Ames