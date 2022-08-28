Waterloo Police make arrest after man shot, killed Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

After an investigation, police arrested Savion Wilson, 23, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Wilson is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.