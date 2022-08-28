Prospectors search for gold near Albion

ALBION, Iowa (KCRG) - The prospectors searching the sand and pebbles for gold specks Saturday knew they weren’t going to get rich.

One of them, Brain Bailey, said, “You ever heard of the Gold Rush in Iowa? There’s a reason. It’s a hobby.”

About 20 people set up their sluice boxes in a creek near Albion, an outing organized by the Iowa Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America.

Bailey has been prospecting for about a decade, and in that time, he said he’s found about half a gram of gold. “It’s not something you can get rich off of,” said Bailey. “It’s just something fun to do.”

Bailey added prospecting is exercise that allows him to spend time with people and enjoy the outdoors. Another prospector, Jennifer Ream, said something similar.

“I’m so busy doing so many other things that this is nice just to do— to me, this is just, you just zone out, relax, and sort and look for pretty rocks. And if it glistens at the end of the day, like he said, then great,” said Ream.

Ream is also focused on the process rather than the product. “Oh, I’ve got a few vials with stuff at the bottom, but I’ve never weighed it or measured it.”

While both Ream and Bailey said prospecting was a way to enjoy a sense of community and get out in nature, there is still the little rush that comes with finding something rare and precious. When asked about why he likes prospecting so much, Bailey said, “The flash in the pan at the end of the day.”

Bailey said during the summer months, the group goes on outings about twice a month. They have extra equipment for newcomers who want to try it out for themselves.

