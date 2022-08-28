Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One last shot at storms before several dry days

A cold front brings one more shot at some showers and storms.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the state soon, bringing another chance for storms and eventually some cooler and drier air.

Storm chances return late tonight in the north, spreading southeast through Monday morning. Activity will likely be scattered, though some could be strong. Temperatures drop toward the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.

Skies clear toward tomorrow night with lower humidity, setting up a few days in the upper 70s or lower 80s with lows in the 50s. No additional rain chances show up on the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’

Latest News

A storm system brings one more chance for rain.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, August 28
A few showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A wet Sunday morning followed by a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon
A wet Sunday morning, followed by a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, August 28