One last shot at storms before several dry days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the state soon, bringing another chance for storms and eventually some cooler and drier air.

Storm chances return late tonight in the north, spreading southeast through Monday morning. Activity will likely be scattered, though some could be strong. Temperatures drop toward the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.

Skies clear toward tomorrow night with lower humidity, setting up a few days in the upper 70s or lower 80s with lows in the 50s. No additional rain chances show up on the 9-day forecast.

