Iowa State’s Hutchinson and Dekkers have already built a close bond ahead of 2022 season

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Redshirt senior Xavier Hutchinson led the Big 12 in receptions and was third in yards in 2021.

He could have declared for the NFL draft but decided to come back, a decision that really opens things up for Matt Campbell’s offense.

“X is a unique player he can do a lot of different things,” Campbell said. “He is a dynamic playmaker.”

His connection with strong-armed quarterback Hunter Dekkers is evident.

“Me and Xavier have a super closer relationship we talk every day,” Dekkers said. “Even last year when I wasn’t playing we talked all the time so there was a part of me where I thought he would leave but there was a part of me that thought he’d stay knowing that we could do something special here.”

With the departure of Breece Hall, the Cyclones may have to rely more heavily on the passing game.

“There’s gonna be an opportunity without Breece Hall,” Hutchinson said. “Opportunities for the receivers to make big plays to be more big play playmakers.”

