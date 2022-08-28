Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Honoring Ukraine: Ukrainians and Iowans celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day in Ames

Honoring Ukraine: Ukrainians and Iowans celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day in Ames
Honoring Ukraine: Ukrainians and Iowans celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day in Ames(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Ukrainians and Iowans came together on Saturday in Ames at Brookside Park, where the Iowa State University Ukrainian Club hosted an Independence Day celebration, KCCI’s Kayla James reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, was Ukraine’s Independence Day, however, organizers of Saturday’s event said they wanted to schedule the celebration on a day more people could come out.

This year’s Independence Day falls on the week marking six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war began back in February.

“I think the hardest part initially was feeling like we can’t do anything,” said Sofiya Palasyuk, one of the presidents of the ISU Ukrainian Club.

Palasyuk’s feeling is understandable. She lives in Ames with her family, but the ISU student was born in Ukraine.

While her heart hurts for her home country, Ames is also exactly the place Palasyuk needs to be during this time.

“We’ve kind of been able to find some ways to help out and to bring our community together,” Palasyuk said.

Palasyuk, along with ISU students Solomiya Kovalenko and Victoria Kyveryga, are the presidents of the ISU Ukrainian Club.

Along with the nonprofit Iowans for Ukrainians founder, Shalika Khindurangala, the trio have brought people from across Iowa together to help Ukrainians.

Under Khindurangala’s non-profit, they have set up different events like donation drives and bake sales, raising more than $10,000.

“We’ve been able to buy things like military vehicles for Ukraine, as well as food kids for Ukrainian refugees,” said Victoria Kyveryga.

On Saturday, they took a pause from their usual fundraising events to host their Independence Day celebration.

Dozens of people showed up at Brookside Park with Ukrainian dishes in hand.

The trio says what they really wanted from this celebration was for people to come together and see how beautiful Ukrainian culture is, and to also know that their country is more than just a place where a war is occurring.

“I’m hoping for a sense of unity,” Palasyuk said. “It’s been a really, really hard six months.”

“You can take away all of our buildings. You can take away the land, the people, but you cannot take away the Ukrainian spirit,” said Solomiya Kovalenko. “It will always live on no matter what you do.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1

Latest News

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned
Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned
Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend
Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend
Quake-hit Mexico church with iconic Virgin image gets rehab
Quake-hit Mexico church with iconic Virgin image gets rehab