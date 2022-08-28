Honoring Ukraine: Ukrainians and Iowans celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day in Ames

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Ukrainians and Iowans came together on Saturday in Ames at Brookside Park, where the Iowa State University Ukrainian Club hosted an Independence Day celebration, KCCI’s Kayla James reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, was Ukraine’s Independence Day, however, organizers of Saturday’s event said they wanted to schedule the celebration on a day more people could come out.

This year’s Independence Day falls on the week marking six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war began back in February.

“I think the hardest part initially was feeling like we can’t do anything,” said Sofiya Palasyuk, one of the presidents of the ISU Ukrainian Club.

Palasyuk’s feeling is understandable. She lives in Ames with her family, but the ISU student was born in Ukraine.

While her heart hurts for her home country, Ames is also exactly the place Palasyuk needs to be during this time.

“We’ve kind of been able to find some ways to help out and to bring our community together,” Palasyuk said.

Palasyuk, along with ISU students Solomiya Kovalenko and Victoria Kyveryga, are the presidents of the ISU Ukrainian Club.

Along with the nonprofit Iowans for Ukrainians founder, Shalika Khindurangala, the trio have brought people from across Iowa together to help Ukrainians.

Under Khindurangala’s non-profit, they have set up different events like donation drives and bake sales, raising more than $10,000.

“We’ve been able to buy things like military vehicles for Ukraine, as well as food kids for Ukrainian refugees,” said Victoria Kyveryga.

On Saturday, they took a pause from their usual fundraising events to host their Independence Day celebration.

Dozens of people showed up at Brookside Park with Ukrainian dishes in hand.

The trio says what they really wanted from this celebration was for people to come together and see how beautiful Ukrainian culture is, and to also know that their country is more than just a place where a war is occurring.

“I’m hoping for a sense of unity,” Palasyuk said. “It’s been a really, really hard six months.”

“You can take away all of our buildings. You can take away the land, the people, but you cannot take away the Ukrainian spirit,” said Solomiya Kovalenko. “It will always live on no matter what you do.”

