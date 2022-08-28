Dubuque County farmers learn about water and soil quality practices

DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Dubuque County farmers hosted the first “Farm Brew Social” to promote better land stewardship at Miller Malting Co.

Guest speakers discussed the benefits of no-tilling and cover crops. No-tilling the land means the remnants of the previous harvest stay on the ground protecting the soil during heavy rain or strong winds. Cover crops are planted during the off months of cash crops.

“The plants hold water during big rain events,” Eric Miller, owner of Miller Malting Co., said. “That’s especially important with all these steep hills around here.”

Miller said promoting cover crops was more than just about business, but getting new farmers on board has its challenges.

“We’re definitely going against the norm,” Miller said. “It’s hard to change the mindset of someone who’s been doing something the same way for generations.”

William Roller, of Jones County, said it was only in the last couple of years that he started no-tilling his land. His land had been in the family since the late 1970s.

“Folks might say ‘no-till, no yield’ and that just simply isn’t true,” Roller said. “Maybe in the beginning when people didn’t have a hand in it, but I don’t understand why more people aren’t doing this.”

Roller was there to not just learn how to better treat his land, but how to better promote water and soil health.

“It’s going to pay off,” Roller said. “You must manage your land like its livestock. It’s a living entity that deserves and needs input.”

