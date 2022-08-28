Show You Care
Connor Colby shaping up to be the next offensive line mainstay in Iowa City

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate Connor Colby is living the dream.

“I grew up rooting for Iowa my whole life,” Colby said. “Just knowing that I fulfilled a childhood dreams is definitely a good feeling.”

He fulfilled that dream up close last season. He had no choice. Thanks to injuries on the line, Colby was starting in week 4 of 2021.

“There was an opportunity to step up and I just tried to take advantage of it.”

“What I really liked about Connor a year ago it’s just his competitiveness and his toughness,” Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s really hard to play on the offensive line as a first year player that’s really hard as a freshman.”

The coaching staff didn’t only trust Colby’s physical gifts, but also his mental strength.

“It’s a real challenge and not every day was a great day for him not every play is a great play,” Ferentz said. “His mental toughness and his ability to keep competing really impressed us.”

But now as a sophomore, Colby’s physical gifts are catching up. And that could scary for opposing Big Ten linemen.

“I think since the end of the season through about the end of spring well, I think I put on about 15 to 20 pounds,” Colby said. “Hopefully it was all good wait I guess we’ll find out.”

“He’s definitely playing with a different strength level,” said offensive line coach George Barnett. “It’s almost like he’s driving a bit of a bigger, stronger car.”

Kirk Ferentz says injuries on the offensive line have forced some re-shuffling. Colby played at right guard in 2021, but he’s getting plenty of reps this fall at right tackle.

“It doesn’t really make a difference to me,” Colby said. “Whatever I can do to get on the field and help the team is what I’m gonna do.”

