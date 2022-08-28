Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Business owner gear up for Market After Dark

Visitors explore the area at the Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids on August 24, 2019...
Visitors explore the area at the Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids on August 24, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown business owners and vendors were gearing up Friday afternoon for Saturday’s Market After Dark and the potential thousands of people that come with it.

“It’s one of those nights where it’s all hands on deck,” Bob Wagner, owner of Need Pizza, said.

Wagner is no stranger to the annual event. He’s trying something a little different this year.

“We’re going to have a booth in front of the restaurant to sell pizza by the slice,” Wagner said. “That will allow people the option to eat outside or dine in.”

Rick Noggle, owner of 20 Years of Awesome, and his business partner Ashton Wilkins, co-owner of Sole Street Shoes, are new business owners in downtown. They’re hoping this event will help get their names out there.

“Having that many people just walking by and looking in the store being bright and vibrant, it was beneficial and fun,” Noggle said.

Getting ready for an event like this is no easy task; even for some with the most extensive market experience like Tim Palmer, also known as Salsa Guy.

“We’ll probably go through about 10 days of production in four to five hours,” Palmer said.

As business owners continued to prepare for what very well could be thousands of customers, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.

“As soon as the 6:30 bell goes off, it’s a war to keep up,” Palmer said. “It’s a great problem to have.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street in Cedar Rapids.
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
An onramp from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to eastbound...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp

Latest News

Iowa State’s Hutchinson and Dekkers have already built a close bond ahead of 2022 season
Iowa State’s Hutchinson and Dekkers have already built a close bond ahead of 2022 season
Report: Trevor Penning needs surgery, “out indefinitely” for the Saints
Report: Trevor Penning needs surgery, “out indefinitely” for the Saints
A slight risk for severe weather is in place for the area shaded in yellow on Saturday evening.
Storms likely tonight, a few severe with heavy rain threat
A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment