Business owner gear up for Market After Dark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown business owners and vendors were gearing up Friday afternoon for Saturday’s Market After Dark and the potential thousands of people that come with it.

“It’s one of those nights where it’s all hands on deck,” Bob Wagner, owner of Need Pizza, said.

Wagner is no stranger to the annual event. He’s trying something a little different this year.

“We’re going to have a booth in front of the restaurant to sell pizza by the slice,” Wagner said. “That will allow people the option to eat outside or dine in.”

Rick Noggle, owner of 20 Years of Awesome, and his business partner Ashton Wilkins, co-owner of Sole Street Shoes, are new business owners in downtown. They’re hoping this event will help get their names out there.

“Having that many people just walking by and looking in the store being bright and vibrant, it was beneficial and fun,” Noggle said.

Getting ready for an event like this is no easy task; even for some with the most extensive market experience like Tim Palmer, also known as Salsa Guy.

“We’ll probably go through about 10 days of production in four to five hours,” Palmer said.

As business owners continued to prepare for what very well could be thousands of customers, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.

“As soon as the 6:30 bell goes off, it’s a war to keep up,” Palmer said. “It’s a great problem to have.”

