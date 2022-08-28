American Cornhole Organization holds two tournaments at Field of Dreams

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams.

But, unlike most visitors to the filming site, they weren’t interested in playing baseball: they were playing cornhole.

The Dream Team Invitational started its qualifiers on August 26, with registration open to anybody interested. It wraps up tomorrow, and all 64 teams that qualified set to receive some kind of cash prize. The winners will take home $5,000.

The Corny Forty Classic was also played on August 27. The winner of that got a reward that included a night’s stay at the Field of Dream Farm House, with their expenses paid for travel to the movie site, guided tours inside the house, movie site apparel, and more.

Organizers said these tournaments are helping get the sport back to its roots. Founder of the American Cornhole Organization Frank Geers said

“Well most of our tournaments honestly are indoors, we’re going into convention centers and big sports complexes. So this is a little different experience for us as the players are out here battling the elements. It’s a little bit windy, the heat, the sweat,” Frank Greers, the founder of the American Cornhole Organization, said. “But, its what cornhole’s all about, man. It’s a backyard tailgate game to start with, and that’s what’s making it so fun to be here.”

The Dream Team Invitational will resume on Sunday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Organizers say they plan to come back next year in late August.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.