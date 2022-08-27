Storms likely tonight, a few severe with heavy rain threat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Conditions turn a bit more active for the rest of the weekend as showers and storms are likely for many.

Showers and storms have developed over much of Iowa by late afternoon on Saturday. Already we’ve seen a few reports of hail, some as large as quarter-sized with the initial development. This type of intensity, with an incidence of large hail or gusty winds, will remain possible during the evening hours.

Any storm tonight will also have the potential to produce heavy downpours. Areas that see repeated incidences of heavy rain could quickly receive an inch or more, with the potential for an isolated area to receive 3 to 5 inches of rain. The most likely area to see this happen would be in our northwest zone, where parts of the area are under a Flood Watch tonight.

A Flood Watch in effect on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Showers and storms likely hang around for some during the morning on Sunday, though a decrease in activity is expected toward Sunday afternoon and evening. Then, more storms are possible along a cold front by Sunday night into early Monday. This front will herald the end of rain chances, though far southern Iowa could see a secondary round by late Monday if the front doesn’t clear that area by then.

Behind the cold front, several days of cooler temperatures and drier air are expected with lows in the low to mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

