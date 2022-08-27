Show You Care
Showers and storms expected this weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Eastern Iowa this morning, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Isolated sprinkles are also possible as we start our day. We could see isolated showers and storms this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s. As a warm front moves through Iowa, better chances for showers and storms are possible overnight. Saturday night lows will cool into the low 60s.

Showers and storms are expected to continue Sunday morning and gradually move east throughout the day, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. Storms are also possible Monday due to a cold front expected to move through Iowa. After Monday, the week looks dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

