Report: Trevor Penning needs surgery, “out indefinitely” for the Saints

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New Orleans Saints first round pick Trevor Penning will reportedly need surgery after tearing a ligament in his foot.

First reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Penning’s MRI revealed the torn ligament. The former Northern Iowa Panther will be “out indefinitely.”

Penning was drafted 19th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the highest selection in Panther history.

