Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash(KWQC)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant.

Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was the only occupant of the Ford Fusion, officials said. Davenport Fire, Police, and EMS assisted on scene as well as Blue Grass Police.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street in Cedar Rapids.
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
An onramp from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to eastbound...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road

Latest News

Showers and storms expected this weekend
Showers and storms expected this weekend
Linn-Mar picks up 41-0 win over Muscatine
Linn-Mar picks up 41-0 win over Muscatine
Williamsburg shuts outs Regina 31-0 at home
Williamsburg shuts outs Regina 31-0 at home
West Branch slams Lisbon 61-20
West Branch slams Lisbon 61-20