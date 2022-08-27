A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Ingredients
- Creamy Peanut Butter
- Honey
- Oats
- Melted Semisweet Chocolate Chips
- Coconut Oil
- Coarse Salt
Directions
- Mix the creamy peanut butter, honey, and oats in a pan
- Scoop the mixture into either a muffin tin, or a mini muffin tin
- Spread the melted chocolate onto the peanut butter cup in the muffin tin
- Sprinkle each cup with coarse salt
- Store in refrigerator
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.