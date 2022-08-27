Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Ingredients

  • Creamy Peanut Butter
  • Honey
  • Oats
  • Melted Semisweet Chocolate Chips
  • Coconut Oil
  • Coarse Salt

Directions

  1. Mix the creamy peanut butter, honey, and oats in a pan
  2. Scoop the mixture into either a muffin tin, or a mini muffin tin
  3. Spread the melted chocolate onto the peanut butter cup in the muffin tin
  4. Sprinkle each cup with coarse salt
  5. Store in refrigerator

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street in Cedar Rapids.
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
An onramp from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to eastbound...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road

Latest News

Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Garbage piles in Scotland raise health concerns amid strikes
Garbage piles in Scotland raise health concerns amid strikes
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands