A wonderful Friday ahead, increasing storm chances this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a gorgeous Friday! As we have seen the past few mornings, patchy fog is once again possible and really is quite common for late August anyhow. Watch for this through 8-9am in spots. Otherwise, plan on a nice mix of sun and clouds along with highs into the 70s north to lower 80s south. As we’ve been talking about all week long, the Clash at Kinnick weather continues to look great with light wind and temperatures into the 70s. This weekend, a warm front approaches on Saturday leading to the potential of a few isolated storms as the humidity creeps up. It continues to look like the best chance of rain occurs late Saturday night into Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, high humidity along with storms possibly moving over the same areas may lead to some totals over an inch in spots. Have a great weekend!

