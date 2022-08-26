Woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition in Louisiana discusses next steps

BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) - A pregnant woman in Louisiana who alleges she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition will go to another state next week “to get the medically necessary procedure,” her attorney, Ben Crump said at a Friday press conference.

At about 10 weeks, the fetus of Nancy Davis was diagnosed with acrania, a rare congenital disorder in which the skull of the fetus does not form inside of the womb, CNN has reported.

But, when Davis decided to get an abortion, the hospital allegedly chose not to perform it amid the state’s multiple abortion bans, CNN has reported.

“This is not fair to me, and it should not happen to any other woman,” Davis said speaking alongside family and lawyers.

Davis said healthcare providers seemed confused about abortion bans taking effect across the state in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal.

“Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” Davis said.

“I want you to imagine what it’s been like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis,” Davis said to reporters Friday.

A BR mother has to decide to carry her baby to term even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive or find a state where she can have an abortion.

In a statement previously sent to CNN, a spokesperson for Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Caroline Isemann, said the hospital cannot comment on a specific patient but said navigating an unviable pregnancy is extremely complex.

“We look at each patient’s individual circumstances and how to remain in compliance with all current state laws to the best of our ability,” Isemann told CNN. “Even if a specific diagnosis falls under medically futile exceptions provided by (the Louisiana Department of Health), the laws addressing treatment methods are much more complex and seemingly contradictory.”

“Thanks to the actions of the Louisiana legislature, Ms. Davis was left without medical care to do what doctors said she needed to be done to end the pregnancy,” said Crump.

“Davis and her family are very grateful to all of those who donated to her to be able to arrange for travel,” said Crump. It’s unclear where Davis will go for the abortion.

“By the time Ms. Davis has the procedure she needs next week, she would have carried this unsustainable pregnancy for an additional month and a half,” with “risks and emotional tolls,” said Crump.

“At this stage, it is a two-day procedure,” according to the attorney.

According to Crump, “by positioning themselves between Miss Davis and her doctors, Louisiana lawmakers inflicted unspeakable pain, emotional damage and physical risk” to his client.

Crump said the state “has created an environment of confusion and fear for both women and their healthcare providers.”

“We’re calling on the governor and legislature to call a special session to clear up these vague and ambiguous laws,” Crump stated.

“Ms. Davis was among the first women to be caught in the crosshairs of confusion, due to Louisiana’s rush to restrict abortion but she will hardly be the last American,” said Crump.

