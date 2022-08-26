Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:19 pm, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at County Home Road and Springville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 1999 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on County Home Road when he turned south onto Springville road into the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe struck the Ranger broadside causing it to flip into a ditch on the southeast side.

Responders extricated the driver of the Ranger from his vehicle and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the Ranger is charged with Failure to Yield for a left turn and is under investigation for Operating While Intoxicated.

