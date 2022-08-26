Show You Care
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road

Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:19 pm, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at County Home Road and Springville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 1999 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on County Home Road when he turned south onto Springville road into the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe struck the Ranger broadside causing it to flip into a ditch on the southeast side.

Responders extricated the driver of the Ranger from his vehicle and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the Ranger is charged with Failure to Yield for a left turn and is under investigation for Operating While Intoxicated.

