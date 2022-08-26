Show You Care
Sioux City man sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler

Tayvon Davis in Woodbury County Court.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man convicted of killing a 19-month-old child has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Back in June, 26-year-old Tayvon Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. In Iowa, first-degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. For Davis’s child endangerment charges, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

Davis has also been ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family.

During the trial, prosecutors accused the Sioux City man of abusing 19-month-old Maelynn Myers over a period of months in 2018. Prosecutors claimed one of those incidents resulted in her death. Davis was the live-in boyfriend of Maelynn’s mother, Shannon Myers.

The prosecution had the medical examiner explain how Maelynn died from multiple cases of blunt force trauma. Which resulted in a litany of injuries, including broken bones and brain bleeding. The defense argued that Maelynn’s injuries could have been accidental or caused by someone else.

