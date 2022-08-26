Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials.

The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.

Vehicles will be towed if parked on the street during this time. City officials encouraged people to use nearby parking garages to avoid issues.

More information about Market After Dark can be found on the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.