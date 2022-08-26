Show You Care
Rain Chances Increase

By Joe Winters
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a beautiful week, the weekend turns a bit more active. We will be watching a warm front moving into the state. This will be the focus for shower and storm development. The best chance overall occurs on Sunday. An increase in the muggy meter can be expected. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s. At this point, it looks like September will start on a quiet and comfortable note. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

