Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police investigating death at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street in Cedar Rapids.
Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a death at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest Friday morning.

Police confirmed they responded to the location just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

TV9 viewer photos show other first responders are also at the scene.

Police have not yet released additional details.

We’re working to get more information. Stay with TV9 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Investigators said Clarence L. Jackson (left), 28, of North Liberty, and Michael E. Preslicka...
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
An onramp from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to eastbound...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported

Latest News

Tensions between FedEx and its third party contractors could have a big impact on this year's...
Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday
People will come together to complete in a cornhole tournament at the Field of Dreams in...
Cornhole tournament at Field of Dreams begins Friday
The White House is now revealing the estimated price tag for its student loan forgiveness plan.
White House reveals estimated price tag for student loan forgiveness plan
In case you don't already spoil them enough, Friday is as good a day as any to give your...
It's National Dog Day!