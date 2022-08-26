Police investigating death at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a death at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest Friday morning.

Police confirmed they responded to the location just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

TV9 viewer photos show other first responders are also at the scene.

Police have not yet released additional details.

