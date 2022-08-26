Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is in custody facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of multiple children.

According to court documents, Travis John Paulsen, 35, is charged with five counts of second-degree sex abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, and two counts of indecent exposure.

According to several affidavits related to this case, Davenport Police opened an investigation into the sexual assault of multiple child victims on Feb. 1.

Court documents show the sexual abuse occurred between 2020 and 2022.

Paulsen was taken into custody Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail. No bond is permitted.

