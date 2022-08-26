Show You Care
Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infrigements, the company...
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infrigements, the company announced Friday.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infrigements, the company announced Friday.

The biotechnology company said Pfizer and BioNTech wrongly used Moderna’s mRNA technology in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a news release.”This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.

Moderna said it believes it should be fairly compensated for Pfizer’s “unlawful” use of their technology.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

