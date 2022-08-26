Maple Grove students wrap up first week of school in brand new elementary building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walking up to Maple Grove, one of the first things anyone notices is the attention to security. Principal Nick Duffy says this was made a priority during the process of building the new school, from its conception in Spring of 2020, through its opening just this week.

“Our main doors are locked, the second set of doors on the inside are also locked, so when guests come through the building they have to go through the main office and check in,” said Duffy.

Other factors play an equally large part in the expected success of the elementary.

“It’s organized into pods. So there’s a kindergarten area, solely for those students, there’s a pod or neighborhood solely for first and second grade students, and then upstairs are the third and fourth grade students, and then fifth grade’s on it’s own,” said Duffy as he lead a tour through the new building. “It’s a lot better flow for everybody.”

The building is one of many recent additions of CRCSD’s Facilities Master Plan - a framework that’s reducing the number of elementary schools and replacing older buildings with larger ones that can hold 600 students. So far, parent and student reaction has been the same.

“The eyes when they first walked in to the building, because it was the first time for a lot of them, the look on their faces, they were looking around at all the natural light,” said Duffy.

The play ground isn’t quite finished, and the parking lot needs a layer of asphalt. Duffy says those details should be finished by the third week of school.

“It’s a new building and you want it to feel like a school, you don’t want it to feel sterile, you want it to feel welcoming and homey. And I think they’ve achieved that.”

