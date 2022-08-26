Show You Care
Iowa City Police seeking assistance in convenience store assault

Iowa City Convenience Store suspect
Iowa City Convenience Store suspect(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 5th at approximately 5:18 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 500 block of E. Burlington St. for a report of an assault.

Officers spoke with a clerk at L & M Mighty Shop who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entering the store and hitting the clerk from across the counter. The clerk reported that the man continued to assault him after he tried to remove him from the store.

The clerk suffered injuries as a result of the assault.

The man was wearing a black, white, and red ballcap, a white t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes.

Any business owners with security cameras in the area are asked to review and preserve their recordings and contact Iowa City police with any potential footage. Anyone with information about the incident is also asked to contact police.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest. They can be contacted at 319-358-TIPS (8477) or at the link here.

