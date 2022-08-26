CR Pride & NewBo City Market announce 3 year partnership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contract to hold the annual Cedar Rapids Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025 has been signed.

“We are proud of the programming we have accomplished since starting to hold the festival here in 2017,” said CR Pride President Corey Jacobson. “CRPride has become a fixture in the NewBo area as the festival has grown in size and evolved each year. We thank Julie and the NewBo staff for all their support and for always providing a safe and inclusive place for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather.”

“We absolutely love working with Pride to bring this festival to life every year!” said Executive Director for NewBo City Market, Julie Parisi. “NewBo City Market embodies inclusion and equality so being able to offer our space as the venue to host PrideFest is very much in line with our mission. From our Shopkeepers to staff; it’s everyone’s most fun day of the year!”

For more information on CR Pride events and activities, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.