“Clash at Kinnick” T-shirts raising money for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liberty and City High are coming together for more than just a football game Friday night.

The two schools helped put together a T-shirt fundraise, and five dollars from every order will be donated to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Brian Miller from The T-Shirt Mill in Iowa City said he and his team have been burning midnight oil trying to roll out T-shirts in time for game day.

It’s such a good cause up there,” Miller said. “I was born and raised here in Iowa City. My kids will go through the system there, so what an experience for them to get to do this.”

Liberty and City High will keep plenty of Kinnick Stadium traditions alive, including a swarm out of the tunnel and The Wave.

There’s still time to order a T-shirt, even for those who didn’t pre-order, with this link.

