Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

City of Cedar Rapids conducts survey to identify unfinished derecho repairs

Two years ago, eastern Iowa was hit by one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing...
Two years ago, eastern Iowa was hit by one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that funding will be made available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery related to the August 2020 derecho.

The City of Cedar Rapids is conducting an outreach survey to identify derecho-related repairs that have not been completed and were not covered by insurance or other funds. Information obtained through the survey will assist in connecting homeowners to resources when the funds become available.

Linn County is expected to receive a total of $2.5 million available for the repairs.

Residents of Cedar Rapids who have derecho repairs that are not completed are encouraged to fill out the survey at https://arcg.is/av5D.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street in Cedar Rapids.
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
An onramp from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to eastbound...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
Investigators said Clarence L. Jackson (left), 28, of North Liberty, and Michael E. Preslicka...
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

Latest News

Iowa City Convenience Store suspect
Iowa City Police seeking assistance in convenience store assault
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest.
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids