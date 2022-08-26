City of Cedar Rapids conducts survey to identify unfinished derecho repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that funding will be made available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery related to the August 2020 derecho.

The City of Cedar Rapids is conducting an outreach survey to identify derecho-related repairs that have not been completed and were not covered by insurance or other funds. Information obtained through the survey will assist in connecting homeowners to resources when the funds become available.

Linn County is expected to receive a total of $2.5 million available for the repairs.

Residents of Cedar Rapids who have derecho repairs that are not completed are encouraged to fill out the survey at https://arcg.is/av5D.

