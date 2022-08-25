Show You Care
Work continues at Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library after fire, no reopening date set

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Public Library said it is still working on cleaning and making things safe for reopening after a fire in July.

No official date for the library’s reopening has been announced yet, but library staff said the work continues daily.

Previously, library staff said the plan was to have the library open by September.

In an update posted to Facebook on Tuesday, staff said they plan to provide more information once they have a reopening date. They did not say whether they’re still on track to open by September.

Additionally, staff said the 5th Avenue entrance is open for holds pickup and returns, and has a small browsable collection of materials.

The library’s online resources remain available at: CRLibrary.org/library-at-home.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

