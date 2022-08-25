Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep adding candles to your birthday cake, grab a pair of sneakers.

According to a study published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open journal, regular physical activity appears to lessen a person’s risk of early death.

The findings are based on more than 272,000 people between 59 and 82 years old who self-reported their exercise levels.

Researchers followed these participants for over a decade and looked at their health records for the cause of death.

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.

Medical officials advise American adults to do at least two and a half hours worth of moderate activity per week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

In total, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 44,000 flights since June.
Air travel woes continue heading as holiday approaches
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States
4 charts that show what Biden’s student loan forgiveness means for America
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting