Thicker clouds and patchy fog over northern Iowa to start the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s rain has come and gone. Totals generally ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to a few lucky spots receiving over a half inch. Behind this system, a fair amount of clouds remain likely over northern sections of the state today, leading to highs only in the mid-upper 70s. From Cedar Rapids and points south, more breaks in the clouds are likely with highs into the lower 80s. Tonight, clear and calm conditions settle in which may lead to fog by sunrise tomorrow. Tomorrow’s weather continues to look great and the Clash at Kinnick looks awesome with temperatures into the 70s. This weekend, a warm front moves up into eastern Iowa which may lead to some scattered storms along with highs into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.