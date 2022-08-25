Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Thicker clouds and patchy fog over northern Iowa to start the day

Watch for a few areas of fog over northern Iowa this morning. Otherwise, plan on a partly cloudy day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s rain has come and gone. Totals generally ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to a few lucky spots receiving over a half inch. Behind this system, a fair amount of clouds remain likely over northern sections of the state today, leading to highs only in the mid-upper 70s. From Cedar Rapids and points south, more breaks in the clouds are likely with highs into the lower 80s. Tonight, clear and calm conditions settle in which may lead to fog by sunrise tomorrow. Tomorrow’s weather continues to look great and the Clash at Kinnick looks awesome with temperatures into the 70s. This weekend, a warm front moves up into eastern Iowa which may lead to some scattered storms along with highs into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, August 25th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, August 24
Beyond The Weather
First Alert Forecast
Rain Chances Increase