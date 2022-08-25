Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks

ELDON, Iowa (KCCI) - In Eldon, in southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting four-day school weeks this semester.

Starting in November, the district will only hold classes Tuesdays through Fridays.

“We do have 30 minutes in our day built in, so we are really hoping to dive in a little deeper into our content,” Principal Heather Buckley said.

Buckley said the district will still hit all of Iowa’s core standards.

She said the district didn’t start the four-day schedule at the beginning of the year to make sure students still got their required 1,080 hours of classroom instruction.

