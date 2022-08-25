Rain Chances Increase

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a few isolated showers, we watch a cold front pass through the state tonight. This brings with it a more widespread chance for some showers and storms. The majority of this activity should happen during the overnight and morning of Thursday. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm Thursday night, but most of this activity should stay to the west. Friday night and more importantly the Clash at Kinnick weather Friday night looks great with kickoff temperatures in the mid-70s. Have a great night.

