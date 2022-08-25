Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just three days and a handful of classes in a building designed just for her level of expertise, Ag teacher, Laura Brecht already feels at home.

“There’s lab tables, labs on both sides of the room, as well as two barn facilities, and a green house that the potential is just unknown right now,” she told TV-9.

It’s a $3.2 million addition, spreading out over 6400 square feet not including the farm land behind it.

The classes have been a part of Prairie curriculum for years, but the building is new.

“It’s a big laboratory. Even though we designed the building itself during the pandemic, the rest of the space will be driven by the students and designing around what the students want to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Wheeler.

One student, Taryn Hosek, has some ideas in mind from her years growing up on a farm. Namely: adding animals to the curriculum.

“I think we’re going to start with chickens, so that will be really cool. We’ll get to feed them and grow them everyday. We’re going to have bigger animals too once we get the barns ready to go,” said Hosek.

For other students, like junior Belle Netolicky, this new facility will help to teach others the importance of agriculture throughout Iowa and beyond.

“I love agriculture, the whole industry. I just plan on keeping it a part of my life and keeping it close to me to share with my peers on why it’s super important,” said Netolicky.

It’s funded through revenues from the state-wide penny tax.

Students and faculty say they are excited to see how they can add onto the building and the program.

