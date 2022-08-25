Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just three days and a handful of classes in a building designed just for her level of expertise, Ag teacher, Laura Brecht already feels at home.

“There’s lab tables, labs on both sides of the room, as well as two barn facilities, and a green house that the potential is just unknown right now,” she told TV-9.

It’s a $3.2 million addition, spreading out over 6400 square feet not including the farm land behind it.

The classes have been a part of Prairie curriculum for years, but the building is new.

“It’s a big laboratory. Even though we designed the building itself during the pandemic, the rest of the space will be driven by the students and designing around what the students want to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Wheeler.

One student, Taryn Hosek, has some ideas in mind from her years growing up on a farm. Namely: adding animals to the curriculum.

“I think we’re going to start with chickens, so that will be really cool. We’ll get to feed them and grow them everyday. We’re going to have bigger animals too once we get the barns ready to go,” said Hosek.

For other students, like junior Belle Netolicky, this new facility will help to teach others the importance of agriculture throughout Iowa and beyond.

“I love agriculture, the whole industry. I just plan on keeping it a part of my life and keeping it close to me to share with my peers on why it’s super important,” said Netolicky.

It’s funded through revenues from the state-wide penny tax.

Students and faculty say they are excited to see how they can add onto the building and the program.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students
Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students
An onramp from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to eastbound...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
Dubuque soccer fields.
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids