Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue.

Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger-side window and fired multiple gunshots at a second vehicle also heading southbound on I-380.

Police said they believe the people from both vehicles involved in this incident know each other and that it was not a random event.

No injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

