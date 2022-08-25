Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue.

Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger-side window and fired multiple gunshots at a second vehicle also heading southbound on I-380.

Police said they believe the people from both vehicles involved in this incident know each other and that it was not a random event.

No injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

Investigators said Clarence L. Jackson (left), 28, of North Liberty, and Michael E. Preslicka...
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on Jan. 14-15, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a...
Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns
In southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting 4-day school weeks this...
Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks