Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday.

Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Iowa City police put out a request for help identifying the suspect later that morning.

Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.(ICPD)

As part of the investigation, police said they pulled over a vehicle at around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said Clarence L. Jackson, 28, of North Liberty, and Michael E. Preslicka, 29, of Iowa City were inside the vehicle. Officers said Preslicka was the Kum & Go employee who had reported being robbed on Tuesday.

Police arrested both men, and said they believe the two staged the robbery.

Jackson faces charges of fifth degree theft, false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, and possession of a controlled substance.

Preslicka faces charges of fifth degree theft, false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, and false report - 911 call.

