Looking back at the last high school football game at Kinnick Stadium

By John Campbell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When City High and Liberty Clash at Kinnick Stadium on Friday night, it will be the first high school game there in 42 years.

1980′s battle between Bettendorf and Washington was the last.

John Campbell looks back at that game, with the help of Wash graduate Bill Happel and Bettendorf graduate Hap Peterson.

