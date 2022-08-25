Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Kennedy hoping to build off undefeated regular season in 2021

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After coming just one win short of the UNI Dome, the Cougars have plenty of talent coming back.

“We have a veteran defense and we have good senior leadership,” said Kennedy head coach Brian White. “Out junior class has only lost one game in their entire careers.”

The Cougars have a lot young talent coming into starting roles this season. It all starts with sophomore quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte.

“He was born to be in this position,” White said. “He is mature beyond his sophomore year.”

“He is only 14 right now, he’s going to be 13 for the first three games, pretty crazy,” said senior linebacker/offensive lineman Asher Smith. “He’s going to surprise some people.”

He has some pretty dynamic guys to throw the ball to, like Cyrus Courtney, who - as a sophomore - caught two passes both for touchdowns.

The Cougars have athletes all over the field, like Dom Mann, who, despite being born with only one hand, can makes plus on offense, defense and special teams.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” White said. “He will take some snaps (at quarterback), he will land up on the slot, sometimes in the backfield when he’s not a quarterback. We will move him around. When you have that kind of speed you need to find a way to utilize it.”

The Cougars ran the table in the regular season in 2021, so the program has a lot of confidence.

“A lot of people like to talk about last year,” said Smith. “But I think this year we’re going to work to continue the success we’ve had in the last decade.”

“I think the success we’ve had the last eight years that I’ve been here you can see it out in the field right now with our numbers,” White said. “A lot of people have numbers that are going down right now, our are going up. We ran out of helmets. We had to scramble to find helmets for kids this year!”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
generic image of prison
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house

Latest News

Little Hawks on a mission to prove they aren’t a ‘one-hit wonder’
Little Hawks on a mission to prove they aren’t a ‘one-hit wonder’
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Iowa teacher runs for 9/11 firefighters
Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11
Quinn Schulte
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes