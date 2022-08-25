Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education.

Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.

Board members chose to fill the vacancy with an appointment, opening up applications for the process through Sept. 6. The board would then appoint a new member on Sept. 13, unless voters submit a petition within the next 14 days to force a special election.

Eyestone was initially elected with 52% of the vote in 2017 to a two-year term to fill a board vacancy. He was reelected in 2019 in a general election with 60% of the vote. Previously, he had been a part of the Districtwide Parents Organization with the district for several years.

Colleagues of Eyestone praised his professionalism, sense of humor, deliberative nature, and integrity at the meeting on Tuesday.

Eyestone has a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Luther College and has been employed at a biotechnology company in Coralville since 1999.

